An Emirates Airbus EK430 flying from Dubai to Australia landed at the Brisbane International airport with a huge hole in its fuselage. It was reported that soon after the flight took off, a loud explosion was heard. The crew suspected a tire burst.

Check Tweet:

A plane has landed in Brisbane, with a hole in the side of its fuselage after a wheel exploded in the undercarriage. Emirates flight EK430 took off from Dubai yesterday before one of its wheels erupted shortly after retracting. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pskyF9pkiB — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 2, 2022

