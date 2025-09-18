Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk has been elected as the CEO and chair of the board of the Phoenix-based Turning Point USA. The development comes days after Erika Kirk's husband was assassinated during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10. "The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board," the Turning Point USA said in a post on X. The board also said that Charlie Kirk had expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death in prior discussions. "Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point US," the official statement by Turning Point USA read. Charlie Kirk Assassination: US FBI Director Kash Patel Says ‘DNA Evidence Links Suspect Tyler Robinson to Conservative Activist’s Killing’ (Watch Video).

Erika Kirk, Wife of Charlie Kirk, Appointed CEO of Turning Point USA

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board. In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death. pic.twitter.com/PazORgiHWP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Turning Point USA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)