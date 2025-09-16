Washington, September 16: US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said that investigators have found DNA evidence tying alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson to last week's crime scene. "We have the DNA on the screwdriver that was found on the rooftop and the towel that the firearm was wrapped in," Patel said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

The rifle itself is being processed at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives laboratories in Maryland, Patel noted. The FBI director also said that the suspect's family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to "left-wing" ideology and "even more so in these last couple of years." Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photo of ‘Person of Interest’ After Donald Trump Ally Fatally Shot by Sniper During Utah Valley University Debate (See Pics).

Kirk, a right-wing activist and influencer, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while debating in front of the audience during an event at Utah Valley University, Xinhua news agency reported. Roughly 33 hours after the shooting, the 22-year-old suspect was apprehended in Washington County, Utah after relatives helped identify him from images released by investigators.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Charlie Kirk Assassination

JUST IN: Tyler Robinson allegedly wrote in a text that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and would do it, saying "some hatred cannot be negotiated with," according to FBI Director Kash Patel. pic.twitter.com/3YWuB9uVhw — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2025

A family member of Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Friday. During a Sunday appearance on NBC, the Utah governor said that interviews conducted by investigators with friends and relatives of Robinson indicated that he had a "leftist ideology" that was "very different" from that of his conservative family. Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases CCTV Footage of Shooter Fleeing Crime Scene Moments After US Conservative Activist Shot Dead at Utah Valley University (Watch Video).

Despite being a registered voter, state voting records showed that Robinson is unaffiliated with any political party, and indicated that he did not vote in the November presidential election -- the first presidential election since he turned 18. His parents are both registered Republicans. The authorities have continued to search for a motive.

