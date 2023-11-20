Due to a technical glitch, Finland's Olkiluoto 3, the biggest nuclear reactor in Europe, went down automatically on Sunday, November 19. After repairs, operator TVO predicted that output would resume on Tuesday. "The Olkiluoto 3 unit was in normal production when a fault in the turbine plant automatically stopped the facility's electricity production. The facility operated as intended during the fault. The cause of the fault was revealed to be a malfunctioning temperature measurement in the generator's cooling system, and the incident had no impact on nuclear safety", TVO said in a statement. Approximately 14% of Finland's power is produced by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium's next-generation European pressurised water reactor (EPR). Finland's OL3 Nuclear Reactor Risks More Delays After Damage Found.

Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Offline After Technical Glitch

