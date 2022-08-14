Freya, a 1300-Pound Walrus on Sunday was killed by the Norwegian authorities. The Norwegian authorities killed the 1,300-pound walrus named Freya saying that it was too high risk in moving her. The walrus had spent weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers.

Norwegian authorities on Sunday killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya, who had spent weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was "too high risk." https://t.co/2LS6buMsrW pic.twitter.com/8HofmqTMCi — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)