The BBC mourns the loss of one of its longest-serving journalists, George Alagiah, who died at the age of 67. John Simpson, a BBC correspondent, expressed his deep sorrow, remembering Alagiah as a gentle, kind, insightful, and brave friend whose company was cherished during their time in the BBC World Affairs Unit.

Veteran Journalist George Alagiah Passes Away

One of the BBC's longest-serving journalists, George Alagiah, has died aged 67. pic.twitter.com/BpJehoXNCK — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) July 24, 2023

Deeply, deeply sorry to hear about dear George Alagiah. A gentler, kinder, more insightful and braver friend and colleague it would be hard to find. I loved having his company in the BBC World Affairs Unit, and his progress after that was a pleasure to watch. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) July 24, 2023

