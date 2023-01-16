Elon Musk has targeted British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The Twitter CEO in a tweet wrote “kudos to the BBC for self-labelling its state affiliation. Musk also changed his twitter bio to state-affiliated media. Musk’s tweet has gone viral since it was tweeted and sparked diverse reactions from Twitter users. Elon Musk Net Worth: Twitter CEO Becomes First Person in the World To Lose $200 Billion From His Wealth, Says Report

Tweet by Elon Musk:

Kudos to the BBC for self-labelling its state affiliation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)