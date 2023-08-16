A week after the flames first began engulfing areas of the island, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN on Tuesday that the number of people killed in the Maui wildfires has increased to 101. A day after officials reported that just four of the deceased had been recognised, the governor provided an update on the death toll, which had increased from 99 the day before. As of Tuesday morning, according to the county, authorities had covered roughly 30% of the search area. Green stated earlier this week that the death toll might yet grow dramatically because there is still so much to hunt for. On Monday, the governor described the flames as "a tragedy beyond tragedies." Hawaii Wildfires: Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Saves Family Caught in Bushfire in Maui Island.

Death Toll Rises to 101 in Hawaii Wildfires

