Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s tallest bridge in China, is now operational. It is reported that China opened the world's tallest bridge - Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, on Sunday, September 28. Standing tall at a staggering height of 2,050 feet (625 meters) above sea level, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province stretches nearly a mile (2,890 meters) across the Huajiang Grand Canyon. The bridge was built in just three years, with construction starting in 2022. The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has cut travel time from two hours to two minutes, reports First Post. The project's total cost is said to be around USD 280 million, thereby making it a significant infrastructure investment for the region. China Bridge Collapse: 12 Killed, 4 Missing in Qinghai Province As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses After Steel Cable Snaps (Watch Video).

China Opens Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

The world’s highest bridge from ground level, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, opened to traffic today in China’s southern Guizhou province, cutting travel time across the canyon from 70 minutes to just a few. Hell NO!pic.twitter.com/ZUx7xNRVHP — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 28, 2025

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge Opens for Traffic

From 2 hours to 2 minutes China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge🌉—1,420m span, 625m high—has opened to traffic, setting new world records in engineering.#Guizhou #EngineeringMarvel pic.twitter.com/bWzsQyF0fp — Good View Hunting (@SceneryCHN) September 28, 2025

