Qinghai [China], August 24 (ANI): At least 12 construction workers were killed after a steel cable snapped during bridge construction in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Four workers remain missing, Xinhua News reported, citing officials from the emergency command headquarters handling the accident.

As reported by Xinhua News, the cable of the bridge broke during a tensioning operation at the site of a bridge under construction on the Qinghai section of the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The failure caused a 108-meter steel girder arch rib to collapse, with 16 workers present at the site at the time.

The authorities quickly launched rescue operations involving 806 personnel, 91 vehicles, 27 boats, one helicopter, and five robots. Six local hospitals have opened green channels for medical treatment of the injured.

As reported by Xinhua News, rescue teams are continuing all-out efforts to locate the missing, provide medical assistance, and support affected families.

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a working group to guide the rescue operations, urging verification of the status of all personnel involved and mobilisation of specialised teams to rescue those who fell into the river.

Authorities said the cause of the accident must be identified as soon as possible, and strict measures should be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Qinghai provincial government has set up an investigation team, composed of four specialised units that focus on coordination, technical analysis, management review, and rescue evaluation, Xinhua News reported.

The bridge, under construction over the Yellow River, features a steel truss arch design, with its main span expected to be completed by the end of this month. (ANI)

