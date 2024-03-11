On Monday, March 11, 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, issued an apology for an altered official photo that caused news organisations, such as AFP, to remove it from their databases. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C”, the Prince and Princess of Wales, posted on X. With her three laughing children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, the Princess of Wales can be seen in the picture, which was released in honour of Mother's Day in Britain. She can be seen seated on a garden chair and is dressed in trousers, a jumper and a black jacket. The validity of the picture was called into question, nevertheless, because a close inspection revealed that Princess Charlotte's left hand was not in line with the sleeve of her cardigan. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Pulled From Photo Agencies For Being 'Manipulated'.

Kate Middleton Apologises Over Edited Mother's Day Photo

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

