A photo of Kate Middleton and her children, released by Kensington Palace, has sparked controversy and led to four major news agencies removing it from their archives. The photo, which shows the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was taken at their country home in Norfolk. However, some observers have noticed discrepancies in the image, such as the position of the children's hands and the lighting on their faces, suggesting that it was digitally altered. Several photo agencies such as - Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP - have all confirmed that they have withdrawn the photo from their libraries, citing ethical concerns over the manipulation of the image. Kensington Palace has not commented on the issue. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Poses With Her Three Kids in First Official Photo Since Surgery (See Pic).

Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Sparks Controversy

News agencies pull photo of Princess Kate and her family after evidence showed it was digitally manipulated. Released by the royal palace, it was the first official photo since Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January. pic.twitter.com/VMI2S5UFZH — BNO News (@BNONews) March 10, 2024

