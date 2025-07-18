What started as a dreamy Coldplay night quickly turned into a PR crisis for the Astronomer when a kiss‑cam spotlight captured CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot unexpectedly embracing. Byron ducked from the spotlight, Cabot covered her face, and frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re very shy.” The video exploded online, which led to accusations of infidelity. The controversy deepened as internet sleuths scrutinised Cabot’s LinkedIn profile, where she describes herself as a “fearless change-agent” who “wins trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants.” In her LinkedIn bio, Cabot wrote, “I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants.” Meanwhile, Astronomer has muted comments on its channels and remains silent. Did Andy Byron Quote Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ in His Apology? Know Truth Behind the Fake Statement Attributed to Astronomer CEO Amid Viral Affair Allegations With Kristin Cabot.

Kristin Cabot’s LinkedIn Bio Goes Viral After 'ColdplayGate'

(Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

