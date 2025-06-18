‘I’m Not Obstructing’: Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents While Escorting Immigrant From Court in New York City, Video Surfaces

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday, June 17, while escorting an immigrant from an immigration court in Manhattan. A video circulating on X shows Lander calmly walking with the man, whose case had reportedly been dismissed, before being confronted by masked officers. In the video, Lander can be heard saying, “I’m not obstructing,” and demands to see a judicial warrant. Despite his protests, agents pinned him against a wall and placed him in handcuffs. The exact charges against Lander remain unclear, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement has yet to comment on the incident. US: Haitian Woman Dies in ICE Custody at Florida Detention Centre After Being Transferred From Puerto Rico, Investigation Underway.

NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents

BREAKING: New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by federal agents at immigration court. According to Fox 5, Lander was trying to escort a man out of court to avoid ICE detention. "I’m not obstructing I’m standing right here in the hallway, I asked… pic.twitter.com/aZWnz0M5od — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 17, 2025

