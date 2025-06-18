‘I’m Not Obstructing’: Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents While Escorting Immigrant From Court in New York City, Video Surfaces

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday, June 17, while escorting an immigrant from an immigration court in Manhattan. A video circulating on X shows Lander calmly walking with the man, whose case had reportedly been dismissed, before being confronted by masked officers.

    ‘I’m Not Obstructing’: Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents While Escorting Immigrant From Court in New York City, Video Surfaces

    New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday, June 17, while escorting an immigrant from an immigration court in Manhattan. A video circulating on X shows Lander calmly walking with the man, whose case had reportedly been dismissed, before being confronted by masked officers.

    ‘I’m Not Obstructing’: Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents While Escorting Immigrant From Court in New York City, Video Surfaces
    Federal Agents Arrest Brad Lander at Court in New York City (Photo Credits: @CollinRugg)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2025 07:29 AM IST

    New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday, June 17, while escorting an immigrant from an immigration court in Manhattan. A video circulating on X shows Lander calmly walking with the man, whose case had reportedly been dismissed, before being confronted by masked officers. In the video, Lander can be heard saying, “I’m not obstructing,” and demands to see a judicial warrant. Despite his protests, agents pinned him against a wall and placed him in handcuffs. The exact charges against Lander remain unclear, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement has yet to comment on the incident. US: Haitian Woman Dies in ICE Custody at Florida Detention Centre After Being Transferred From Puerto Rico, Investigation Underway.

    NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

