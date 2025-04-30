A 44-year-old Haitian woman, Marie Ange Blaise, died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on Friday, April 25, at the Broward Transitional Centre in Pompano Beach, Florida. Blaise, who had been transferred from Puerto Rico and previously held in Louisiana, was pronounced dead by medical personnel, and an investigation is currently underway. ICE confirmed the Haitian Consulate in Miami was notified of her death, and the agency has informed the US Department of Homeland Security. Blaise entered the U.S. at an unknown time and was detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to board a flight to North Carolina from Puerto Rico. GEO Group operates the facility where Blaise died under an ICE contract, which manages non-criminal detainees in short-term custody. Melanie Krause Resigning As IRS Acting Commissioner After Deal To Share Immigrants’ Tax Information With ICE for Deporting People Staying Illegally in US.

Haitian Woman Dies in ICE Custody in Florida

