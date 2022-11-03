After being arrested for attacking former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, assailant Faisal Butt has said that he was offended with Khan as his party was using speaker during the long march when Azaan was going on. Videos of Butt's confession have now gone viral on social media. In the video, Butt can be heard saying, "I wanted to kill Imran Khan because he is misleading the people." He also said, "They were playing music while it was time for azaan." Earlier in the day, Khan sustained bullet injury after he was attacked by unidentified assailant, who opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Attacker Faisal Butt Says ‘I Only Wanted To Kill Imran and No One Else’ (Watch Video).

Attacker Says He Was Offended

The person who wanted to shoot Imran Khan appears to be honest as per his body language .. he says he was offended that while Azaan was going on Imran Khan party had sound speaker for music or else blazing (anti Islamic ) pic.twitter.com/7nidaOmn76 — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan Is Misleading People

The shooter in custody of Punjab police saying: I wanted to kill Imran Khan because he is misleading the people. Also says, "they were playing music while it was time for azaan." pic.twitter.com/Tp143qbfja — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 3, 2022

