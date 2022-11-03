On Thursday, Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province. After the incident, Anas Mallick, a Pakistani journalist took to Twitter and said, "Atleast One killed during firing at former PM Imran Khan's container says Faisal Javed Khan who himself is Injured - Faisal Javed says that Imran Khan is safe." According to reports, Imran Khan has been moved to Lahore, Asad Umar has confirmed. He also said that Khan has been shot in the leg, but he is not critical. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack. Imran Khan Injured After Unidentified Assailants Open Fire on Container-Mounted-Truck Carrying Former Pakistan PM.

Imran Khan Has Been Shot in the Leg

Imran Khan has been moved to Lahore confirms Asad Umar, says Imran Khan has been shot in the leg, but he is not critical. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) November 3, 2022

One Killed During Firing at Former PM Imran Khan’s Container

Atleast One killed during firing at former PM Imran Khan's container says Faisal Javed Khan who himself is Injured - Faisal Javed says that Imran Khan is safe. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) November 3, 2022

