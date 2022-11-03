Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been reportedly injured after shots were fired near his long march container, Pakistan's ARY News said. As per reports, a firing was reported near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad. Reports suggest that Khan has been injured on his leg. Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s Long March Enters 7th Day As Party Keeps Government Guessing.

Imran Khan Reportedly Injured

#UPDATE | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reportedly injured as shots fired near his long march container: Pakistan's ARY News reports pic.twitter.com/5QcgOtqpD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Reports Claim Imran Khan Is Injured

Breaking 🚨 Imran Khan is injured, Fawad Ch — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

🚨 Imran Khan is slightly injured on his leg. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)