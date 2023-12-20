Iran on Wednesday hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, a human rights group said, defying an international campaign for clemency. The woman was a "child bride" who had married her husband at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence. She was arrested 10 years ago when she was 19 on charges of murdering her husband. After this, she was sentenced to death. She had two children who she had not seen after her arrest but was allowed a final meeting in prison earlier this month. Iran Hangs 17-Year-Old for Murder, Sparks Uproar Among Human Rights Groups.

