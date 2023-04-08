After a long hijab row in Iran, a number of protests, and moral policing, among other chaos, the country has come to a conclusion to install CCTV cameras to maintain law and order by keeping an eye on who is holding a veil or not. Iran: Two Women Attacked by Yogurt At Grocery Store, Arrested For Not Wearing Hijab In Public (Watch Video).

CCTV Cameras To Watch Hijab

BREAKING: Iran is set to install cameras to identify women who are unveiled, in an attempt to 'prevent resistance' against the law — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2023

