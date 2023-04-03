Moral police in Iran has been asking the girls to cover their head. However, there have been protests against this dominance. In the latest development, a viral video of a man pouring yoghurt on the heads of two women in a grocery store is making rounds on the Internet because their heads were not covered with a veil they had to face this embarrassment. Iran: Yoghurt Attack on Unveiled Women Goes Viral

Women Attacked by Yogurt, Arrested For not Wearing Hijab

Two women were arrested in Iran after being attacked with yogurt for not covering their hair in public. The video of the assault is viral on social media. Watch this video to know more. . . .#iran #hijab #iranianwomen #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/LJl0UDo4NJ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)