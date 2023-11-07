Amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared a video on Tuesday, November 7, depicting thousands of Palestinians moving towards South Gaza. IDF claimed that it opened the evacuation corridor “once again” for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards. For the unversed, Palestinian people are caught in the crossfire of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas, and are facing power outages, shortages of food and water, and an order to leave the Northern Gaza City.

Palestinians Pass Through Evacuation Corridor to Move Southward Gaza

The IDF has once again opened an evacuation corridor today for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards: https://t.co/Q3LHbDqAwS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 7, 2023

NOW - Thousands are passing through the evacuation corridor opened for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards pic.twitter.com/RtkZnlzt00 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2023

