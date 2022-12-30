Japan on Thursday reported 420 COVID-19 deaths, in what could be seen as the biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 fatalities. The country reported 192,063 new coronavirus cases, down 24,146 from Wednesday. COVID-19 Scare: US Reports 179,401 New Cases, 1,233 Deaths.

Japan Sees Biggest One-Day Surge:

Japan reported 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase on record — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 30, 2022

