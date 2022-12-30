The US on Thursday reported a total of 179,401 new coronavirus cases and 1,233 COVID-19-related deaths. At least 43,758 are under treatment in US hospitals as the number in hospitals nears a 5-month high. According to the CDC data, the states officially surpassed more than 100 million COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Scare: US Imposes New Restrictions, Travellers From China to Show Negative Coronavirus Tests Before Flight.

US Reports 179,401 New COVID-19 Cases:

U.S. COVID update: Number in hospital near 5-month high - New cases: 179,401 - Average: 58,419 (-2,713) - States reporting: 27/50 - In hospital: 43,758 (+2,243) - In ICU: 5,282 (+207) - New deaths: 1,233 - Average: 364 (+33) — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)