US President Joe Biden wished everyone a joyous Mid-Autumn Festival. The president hoped that the festivities leads to an abundant harvest in years ahead. The festival gives thanks for the harvest and the celebrations send out positive energy to encourage plentiful harvests over the next year.

Check Tweet:

Jill and I wish a joyous and full Mid-Autumn Festival to all those celebrating. Over the next few days, families will gather, giving thanks and praying for health and happiness. My family joins yours in hoping your festivities lead to an abundant harvest in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jfVOl0UYmh — President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2022

