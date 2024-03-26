In a significant verdict, the London court on Tuesday, March 26, ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his challenge against extradition to the United States to another hearing. The 52-year-old has been granted permission to challenge his extradition to US, where he is wanted on espionage charges. Assange has been fighting extradition for over 10 years now. He is wanted in the US on 18 charges, including the Espionage Act and one under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. WikiLeaks founder allegedly released numerous classified military and diplomatic documents from the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts. If extradited to the United States, he will face up to 175 years in prison. WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Loses Latest Bid to Stop Extradition to US on Spying Charges.

