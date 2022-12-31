Former Pope Benedict, who stepped down as leader of the Catholic Church in 2013 in a highly unusual move, dies aged 95. “With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible, said The Vatican. Former Pope Benedict, Who Stepped Down as Leader of the Catholic Church in 2013, Died.

Vatican News Announced Death of Former Pope Benedict XVI

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/O5dxoPaVkT — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 31, 2022

Check Tweet:

JUST IN: The retired pope has died at 95, via AP https://t.co/wbaijOUiBx — Bloomberg (@business) December 31, 2022

