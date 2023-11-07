Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant, is set to lay off 781 workers in New Jersey, as reported in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state. Reportedly, the job cuts, scheduled for February 12, 2024, are linked to Pfizer's operations in Somerset County's Peapack-Gladstone borough. Pfizer Plant Destroyed by Tornado in US Video: Tornado Severely Damages Pfizer Facility With COVID-19 Vaccine in North Carolina, Employees Evacuated Safely.

Pfizer Announces Layoffs for 781 New Jersey Employees

BREAKING: Pfizer to Lay Off 781 Workers in New Jersey - WSJ pic.twitter.com/oODx4OFWzH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 6, 2023

BREAKING: Pfizer will lay off 791 employees in New Jersey after confirming two facility shutdowns in North Carolina and other layoffs in Illinois and Colorado. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 6, 2023

