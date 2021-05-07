Long March 5B Rocket: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Says ‘There Is No Plan To Shoot China’s Rocket Down As It Hurtles Back to Earth’.

JUST IN: US Def. Sec Austin says there is No Plan in place to shoot #China's Rocket down s it hurtles back to earth. "Hopefully it will crash in the ocean." — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 6, 2021

Rocket Expected to Crash This Weekend

Verbatim Austin's quote: “We are hopeful that it will land in a place where it won’t harm anyone, hopefully in the ocean or someplace like that." — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 6, 2021

🚨🚨Breaking: Defense Secretary Austin says the US military has no plan to shoot the crashing Chinese Long March 5B’s rocket-stage down, but hints at US capabilities to do a lot of things. pic.twitter.com/wOImFLRnbq — Starscream CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) May 6, 2021

