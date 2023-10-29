Model Maleesa Mooney, who was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment on September 12, was bound, beaten and placed in her refrigerator, according to her autopsy report. As per the autopsy, blunt force trauma was also found on her body. There were traces of cocaine and alcohol in her system, toxicology tests found. No arrests have been made in connection with the murder. Maleesa’s sister Jourdin Pauline said that the model was two months pregnant. Tabby Brown Dies: Playboy Model, Who Dated Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli, Passes Away at Age of 38, Cause of Death Remains Unclear.

Maleesa Mooney Found Dead

Pregnant model Maleesa Mooney was found beaten and bound in a REFRIGERATOR at her apartment with 'blunt force injuries', autopsy reveals#MaleesaMooney pic.twitter.com/Y84rTKrrfr — Green Lemon (@greenlemonme) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)