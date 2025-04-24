Illinois has reported its first confirmed measles case of 2025, involving an adult in southern Illinois in the US, state health officials announced Wednesday, April 23. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the case is not part of an outbreak, and the risk to the general public remains low due to widespread childhood vaccination. IDPH is working with local health authorities to identify exposure sites and notify individuals who may have been exposed at a clinic where the patient sought care. Officials emphasised the importance of vaccination in preventing the disease. Measles Outbreak in Texas: Measles Cases Rise to 597 Since January 2025, US State on High Alert.

Measles Outbreak in US

🇺🇸 FIRST MEASLES CASE HITS ILLINOIS IN 800-CASE NATIONAL OUTBREAK Illinois just logged its first measles case tied to the ongoing nationwide outbreak—now totaling 800 infections, most tracing back to Texas. The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the case in an… https://t.co/5OlwBccgsi pic.twitter.com/T6ihiDMHHu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 24, 2025

