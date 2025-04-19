The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 597 measles cases statewide since late January, marking a 36-case increase since Tuesday. The outbreak is primarily concentrated in West Texas. Health officials noted that fewer than 30 of the confirmed cases—about 4%—are currently considered actively infectious, based on the onset of rash within the past week. Measles in US: Person With Confirmed Case of Measles Visited ‘Five Guys’ Outlet in Washington DC, Probe Launched Amid Outbreak Fears.

Measles Outbreak in Texas

