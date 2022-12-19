Elon Musk on December 19 raised a poll asking Twitter users on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. Putting out a poll on his official handle, he questioned, "Should I step down as the head of Twitter?". He further added that he would abide by the poll results. Elon Musk Responds to Larry Elder's 'Gun With Two Bullets' Remarks in His Signature Style, Check Tweet Here

Check Tweet:

Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter https://t.co/ro9vxF7RuDpic.twitter.com/zGC5OC4oRo — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2022

