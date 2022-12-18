Elon Musk is known for his witty and sinfully entertaining replies to his trollers. Larry Elder, an American right-wing political commentator and conservative talk radio host, was the latest to taste Musk's medicine. Elder, in a tweet, said, “If Adolph Hitler, Mao Tse Tung and Elon Musk were walking down the street, and you gave an American lefty a gun with two bullets—he'd put both in Elon Musk.” To this, the tech billionaire responded - "And miss both times." Elon Musk Says ‘Multiple Algorithms Will Guide Twitter Users on Their Timelines’ Amid ‘Doxxing’ Row.

Elon Musk Responds to Larry Elder in Witty Tweet:

And miss both times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)