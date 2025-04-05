A heart-stopping viral video shows Kwon Young Jun leaping between two collapsing skyscrapers in Bangkok to reach his family during the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and surrounding regions. Jun, who was on the 52nd floor of the Park Origin Thonglor condo, jumped across a fractured 600ft walkway after the quake hit, fearing for his wife and infant daughter. Luckily, they had already evacuated, and Jun descended over 40 floors to reunite with them. He escaped with only minor injuries. His wife, Sukanya Yutuam, called the act instinctive and said, “I did not choose the wrong person.” The quake devastated Myanmar, claiming over 1,600 lives and injuring thousands, with tremors felt as far as Bangkok. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bangkok After Quake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, People Rush Out of Homes and Office Buildings (Watch Videos).

Man Jumps Between Collapsing Skyscrapers to Save Family

Father jumped across a gap 600 feet in the air to save his wife and child during the Myanmar earthquake#fathers #formenindia pic.twitter.com/rsOTmP5DFU — ForMenIndia (@ForMenIndia_) April 4, 2025

