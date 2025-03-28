A powerful earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, with tremors felt in Thailand's Bangkok, causing buildings to sway and prompting people to rush out of homes and office buildings. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the people frantically running and the inside of the building shaking. The earthquake's epicenter was located in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometers east of Monywa, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. According to India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 11:50 AM IST on March 28, 2025. While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from Myanmar, the tremors caused significant alarm in Bangkok, leading to evacuations of buildings. Earthquake in Panama: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Central America.

Earthquake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Myanmar

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bangkok

People Rush Out of Homes and Office Buildings After Earthquake Tremors in Bangkok

