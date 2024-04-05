A strong 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning. The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport after the earthquake shook US cities. So far, there have been no reports of damage. Earthquake in New York: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes NYC.

Ground Stop at Newark and JFK Airports

BREAKING: FAA issues ground stop at Newark and JFK airports following New Jersey Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/4CHlV0xyBt — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) April 5, 2024

