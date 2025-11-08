US President Donald Trump has officially endorsed entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor of Ohio. In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed Ramaswamy as “Young, Strong, and Smart,” calling him “something special” and “a very good person who truly loves our Country.” Emphasizing his confidence, Trump wrote, “He will never let you down.” The President praised Ramaswamy’s commitment to growing Ohio’s economy, cutting taxes, promoting “Made in the USA” manufacturing, ensuring law and order, securing the border, and defending the Second Amendment. Highlighting his three major victories in Ohio, Trump said Ramaswamy would “fight tirelessly for the people” and be a “great Governor for the Great State of Ohio.” H1B Visa Row: Elon Musk Worked Vivek Ramaswamy out of DOGE Following ‘Differences’, Reveals Report.

Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy

JUST IN - Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor of Ohio: "[He] has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" pic.twitter.com/vtrUtj0P4b — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Disclose TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

