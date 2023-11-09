When asked by a news reporter about the "prospects of Gaza ceasefire", United States President Joe Biden stated that there is "no possibility of a ceasefire in the region." Earlier, the White House said Israel has consented to a four-hour 'halt' every day in northern Gaza to allow civilians to escape. Following almost a month-long conflict that was ignited by Hamas' October 7 strikes, Biden has been putting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow for longer intervals between combat. There's currently intense, close-quarters combat going on in the Gaza City, north of the Gaza Strip, between Israeli soldiers and Hamas. Israel-Palestine Conflict: US President Joe Biden Arrives in Tel Aviv in Aftermath of Gaza Hospital ‘Blast’ (Watch Video).

US President Joe Biden Rules Out Prospect of Ceasefire in Gaza

Biden was just asked "what are the prospects of a Gaza ceasefire?" His reply: "None. No possibility." The United States is actively instigating Israel's genocide in Gaza, and working to inflame a wider war in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/8GjfqOStoM — Andre Damon (@Andre__Damon) November 9, 2023

NEW - Biden says there is "no possibility" for a ceasefire in Gaza.pic.twitter.com/dJJHGwiWtu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 9, 2023

