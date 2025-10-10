The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced on Friday, October 10, at 11 am CEST (2:30 pm IST) by Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. This year’s Peace Prize has drawn global attention following US President Donald Trump’s bid and endorsements from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both saying he “deserves” the award for his role in the Gaza peace deal. Indian viewers can watch the live announcement on the official Nobel Prize YouTube channel. The Nobel Week began with prizes in Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, and Literature earlier this week. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Announcement on October 10: What Is the Selection Process? Can Donald Trump Win the Prestigious Award?

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Announcement Date, Time and Live Streaming Details

