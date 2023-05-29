A massive fire broke out in the Nova Scotia region of Canada on Monday. As per reports, several homes in the Tantallon neighbourhood of Halifax, Nova Scotia were destroyed in a fast-moving fire. A video showing the massive blaze has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the fast-moving fire has resulted in urgent evacuations. The 10-second video clip shows the massive blaze moving faster as it engulfed homes and led to urgent evacuations. Canada Wildfire: Alberta Announces Emergency Wildfires Rage, Thousands Flee Home (Watch Video).

Fast Moving Fire Destroys Homes in Halifax

#BREAKING: Several homes in the Tantallon neighborhood of Halifax, Nova Scotia have been destroyed in a fast moving fire, resulting in urgent evacuations. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/EqBO6JXGyK — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) May 28, 2023

