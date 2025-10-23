The truck driver who caused a fatal crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, California, has been identified as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. According to police, Singh never applied his brakes while speeding, slamming into slow-moving traffic and triggering a deadly chain-reaction crash that killed three people. The victims have not yet been identified. Singh, described by federal sources as an "Indian national," was previously caught and released at the California border in March 2022. He is currently in custody at the West Valley Detention Centre in Rancho Cucamonga, awaiting charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury. ICE has reportedly placed a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. A horrific dashcam video of the crash has also surfaced, capturing the terrifying moments leading up to the tragedy. Harjinder Singh, Indian-Origin Truck Driver in Florida Turnpike Crash That Killed 3, Fails English and Road Sign Tests (Watch Video).

Truck Driver Jashanpreet Singh Kills 3 in California Freeway Crash

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Dashcam Shows Fatal Crash by Truck Driver Jashanpreet Singh on 10 Freeway

JUST IN: The truck driver who is accused of killing 3 people by slamming into the back of multiple vehicles in California has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, according to KTLA. The 21-year-old was allegedly on drugs while speeding. California Highway Patrol says Singh… pic.twitter.com/INPNDkKEi8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)