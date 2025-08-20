Harjinder Singh, an Indian-origin truck driver involved in a deadly Florida highway crash that killed three, has sparked scrutiny after failing basic English and road sign assessments by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Singh scored only 2 out of 12 on an English test and identified just one of four traffic signs, raising questions over how he obtained commercial driver’s licenses in California and Washington. Authorities revealed that during a prior speeding stop in New Mexico, the mandatory English Language Proficiency test was not administered. The case has triggered investigations into multiple state licensing failures and renewed debate on immigration enforcement and federal oversight of commercial drivers in the US. Florida Truck Driver, Whose Attempted U-Turn Caused Fatal Crash on Turnpike, Identified As Harjinder Singh Who Entered US Illegally, Now Faces Deportation.

Harjinder Singh Fails Road Sign Test

NEW: The illegal immigrant who is accused of taking 3 American lives while making an illegal U-turn was only able to accurately identify 1 of 4 highway traffic signs during an FMCSA interview. Harjinder Singh failed an assessment conducted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety… pic.twitter.com/IfyylNddpl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2025

