Six Pakistan Army officials including two Majors were killed after a helicopter crashed near Balochistan on Monday. The chopper was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, according to reports. Further information about the incident is awaited.

Check Tweet:

Two Pakistan Army majors were among six military personnel who were martyred when a helicopter crashed in Balochistan, reports Pakistan's Geo News — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

