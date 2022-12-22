One of the all-time legends of football, Pele, is currently suffering from cancer. It is in advanced stage, which means the 82-years old needs care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. Due to his health-related problems, the former footballer needs to spend his Christmas in the Sau Paulo Hospital. Pele, Brazilian Football Legend, Hospitalised for Undergoing Treatment of Colon Tumour

Pele To Spend Christmas In Hospital

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances https://t.co/xC959RkASm pic.twitter.com/z2ivVlIIr0 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2022

