In a shocking incident that took place in Somalia, a passenger plane crashed-landed at Mogadishu's international airport. Multiple videos of the plane crash-landing at the Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu have gone viral on social media. As per various news reports, multiple people are said to be injured in the incident. The videos show the passenger plane crash-landing on the runway of Mogadishu international airport. The plane is said to be of Halla Airlines. Initial reports said that there were 34 people aboard the flight. The videos also show the aeroplane leaving the runway and hitting a fence on landing. Somalia Bomb Blast: Nine Killed, 10 Injured After Al-Shabaab Fighters Attack at Lido Beach Restaurant in Mogadishu.

Plane Crashes in Somalia

WATCH: Passenger plane crash-lands at Mogadishu's international airport, injuring several people pic.twitter.com/Hado0oNZ3L — BNO News (@BNONews) July 11, 2023

Halla Airlines Plane Crashes

Multiple injuries reported after Halla Airlines Embraer EMB-120 crashes after landing at Aden Adde airport in Mogadishu. pic.twitter.com/WbIa5xzJ75 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 11, 2023

Plane Leaves Runway on Landing

#Ongoing a Halla Airlines EMB-120 [6O-AAD] crashes in Mogadishu (Somalia). First reports state there were 34 aboard, with 2 injured. On landing, the airpllane left the runway and hit a fence. Updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/OeJFJmcQue — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) July 11, 2023

