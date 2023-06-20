Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in United States on the first leg of his historic state visit to the US. The Indian PM received a warm welcome from Indian fraternity at the airport in New York. Members of the Indian diaspora perform Garba as they await PM Narendra Modi's arrival at the hotel in New York. It can be seen in the video that the Indian diaspora is performing Garba outside the Lottee New York Palace ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival in the hotel. PM Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day 2023 celebrations at UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Historic State Visit to United States; Set To Meet CEOs, Nobel Laureates and Other Dignitaries Today.

Watch Video: Indian Diaspora Perform Garba Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival Outside Hotel in New York

#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora perform Garba as they await PM Modi's arrival at the hotel in New York. pic.twitter.com/ZvhkKp5Hrm — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

