US President Donald Trump said Monday, July 28, that he spoke to the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia after the two nations agreed to a ceasefire ending five days of hostilities. “Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade,” Trump said. Trump had previously said if the two countries did not stop fighting, they would not get a trade deal with the US. “I have now ended many Wars in just six months, I am proud to be the President of PEACE!” he added. Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes.

‘Proud To Be the President of Peace’: Donald Trump

"Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE... I am proud to be the President of PEACE!" - President Trump pic.twitter.com/ecyQMqWN4g — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 28, 2025

