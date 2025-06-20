Pro-Palestinian activists broke into the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Brize Norton base and vandalised two planes on Friday, June 20. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the act, terming it as "disgraceful". In the video, the Pro-Palestinian activists were seen spraying a plane with red paint while roaming the RAF Brize Norton base on scooters. Local police said they launched an investigation into reports of "criminal damage" and a break-in. British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Listed for Sale on Fake OLX Site After Emergency Landing in Kerala, Pics Go Viral.

RAF Brize Norton Security Breach

Pro-Palestinian activists have broken into RAF Brize Norton undetected and sprayed two military planes with red paint. Footage posted online by Palestine Action on Friday morning shows two people inside the Oxfordshire airbase, with one riding on a scooter up to the Airbus… pic.twitter.com/c0lrhhctVL — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 20, 2025

