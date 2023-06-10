Artyom Bartenev, a judge appointed by Russia President Vladimir Putin, met with tragic end under mysterious circumstances in Kazan. Bartenev fell to death from the 12th floor of a building, as per reports from Russian Media. His dead body was found under the windows of the apartment in Kazan. Questions arise over the nature of death of the judge. Artyom Bartenev was 42 years old when he died. Dima Nova, Russian Pop Star Who Criticised President Vladimir Putin, Dies While Crossing Frozen Volga River.

Russian Judge Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

The body of federal judge Artyom Bartenev was found under the windows of an apartment building in Kazan, Russian media reported. According to the preliminary version, Bartenev fell from the 12th floor of an apartment building. He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/DvrHUXq1YQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 8, 2023

